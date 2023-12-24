How the Grinch Saved the Creek: A Collection of California Water Fables

By Scrooge Jones

Did you know the Grinch played a crucial role in the return of salmon to Putah Creek? It was actually a pretty big deal. And if it wasn’t for Charlie Brown and the gang, who knows what the state of economic-engineering optimization models for California water management would be today?

‘Tis the season for festive merriment, and with that comes the opportunity – nay, a moral responsibility, really – for us to share with our WaterBlog readers a blog post that infuses a few extra dashes of whimsey and a generous pinch of cheer into the concoction that is this Christmas Eve’s California WaterBlog post. Here we wove together research being done at the Center for Watershed Sciences with a variety of merry and holiday-themed stories, poems, and songs. These narratives were creatively curated by people, meticulously tailored by elves, and fueled by the storytelling prowess of AI assistance. And now, with mischief and merriment, we present to you the lesser-known tales of…

How the Grinch Saved the Creek

In the town of Davis, where Putah Creek curved,

Lived a curious Grinch, with a scientific verve.

His name was Dr. Fishton, a fishy, green fellow,

In a watery world, where his dreams would bellow.

The waters were troubled, a sorry state of affairs,

Fish populations dwindled, caught in nature’s snares.

The dam stood tall, a colossal feat,

Shaping currents, disrupting the beat.

Dr. Fishton and team pondered, with hearts a bit blue,

“How can we bring joy to these native fish and waters too?”

They studied the creek, its every nook and bend,

Seeking solutions, on which they could depend.

Nonnative species, once dominant and bold,

Stepped aside for natives, a story to be told.

Stability increased, a joyous refrain,

Dr. Fishton’s heart leapt, now free from the strain.

Adapted from: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, by Dr. Seuss.

Based on: Jacinto, E., Fangue, N.A., Cocherell, D.E., Kiernan, J.D., Moyle, P.B. and Rypel, A.L., 2023. Increasing stability of a native freshwater fish assemblage following flow rehabilitation. Ecological Applications 33(5): e2868.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

It was a cold winter evening in California, and Charlie Brown found himself engrossed in the pages of an economic-engineering optimization model for the state’s water supply system. The melancholic notes of Vince Guaraldi’s piano played softly in the background as he delved into the intricacies of the model’s development and calibration. Linus, always the voice of reason, mused about the limitations of deterministic models, emphasizing their practicality despite shortcomings. Snoopy, perched atop his doghouse, wagged his tail in agreement with Linus. The gang gathered around the scrawny Christmas tree, contemplating the potential of water markets and conjunctive use to improve economic performance, reminiscent of the hope and possibility the season brings.

As Charlie Brown leafed through the report, he realized that, much like the holiday spirit, economic-engineering optimization models held the potential for growth and discovery, and that even the deterministic nature of models could still suggest promising approaches for managing large systems because they paved the way for refinement through detailed simulation models. “Maybe there’s something here, after all,” he mused, a glimmer of optimism in his usually downtrodden expression.

Adapted from: A Charlie Brown Christmas, by Charles M. Schulz.

Based on: Draper, A.J., Jenkins, M.W., Kirby, K.W., Lund, J.R. and Howitt, R.E., 2003. Economic-engineering optimization for California water management. Journal of water resources planning and management, 129(3): 155-164.

Twas the Night Before Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the glen,

Not a creature was stirring, in marsh, stream, or fen.

The beaver dam analogs were placed with great care,

In hopes that new habitats soon would be there.

The patches were nestled by the water’s embrace,

With visions of invertebrates, a diverse-rich space.

Then out on the riparian there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my studies to see what was the matter.

With lentic macroinvertebrates, lively and quick,

I knew in a moment this was no small trick.

More rapid than salmon, the species they came,

And beaver dam analogs, they called them by name!

The beavers spoke not a word, but went straight to their task,

Enhancing diversity, an ecological ask.

They brought forth richness, in a riparian cascade.

Then they all swam away, once their patches were made.

But I heard them exclaim, as they vanished from sight,

“Happy restoration to all, and to all a good night!”

Adapted from: Twas the Night Before Christmas, by Clement Clarke Moore.

Based on: Corline, N.J., Vasquez‐Housley, P., Yokel, E., Gilmore, C., Stapleton, B. and Lusardi, R.A., 2023. When humans work like beavers: riparian restoration enhances invertebrate gamma diversity and habitat heterogeneity. Restoration Ecology, 31(1): e13690.

Have Yourself a Merry Sturgeon Study

Have yourself a merry little sturgeon study,

Let your research be bright.

A decade’s dance, from ’06 to ’18,

Telemetry whispers, a tale to relate.

Green sturgeon, in spring, embark as one,

Yet in the river’s arms, choices are spun.

Early exits for some, a rhythmic refrain,

While others linger, in the river’s domain.

River’s murmur, a cue they heed,

Not just temperature, but river discharge indeed.

Biotelemetry, showing life history at glance,

Unravel the sturgeon’s elegant advance.

Adapted from: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, by Frank Sinatra | Hugh Martin, Ralph Blame, Judy Garland.

Based on: Colborne, S.F., Sheppard, L.W., O’Donnell, D.R., Reuman, D.C., Walter, J.A., Singer, G.P., Kelly, J.T., Thomas, M.J. and Rypel, A.L., 2022. Intraspecific variation in migration timing of green sturgeon in the Sacramento River system. Ecosphere, 13(6): e4139.

Rudolf the Red-Nose Reindeer Navigates North Pole Water Laws

‘Twas the festive season in the snow-covered hills of the North Pole, and Rudolf, the red-nosed reindeer, found himself caught in a legal snowstorm more perplexing than a tangle of tinsel in Santa’s workshop. The North Pole Water Commission, in a fit of fervor, slapped Rudolf with a lawsuit, for not abiding by the North Pole’s water laws and insisting his reindeer games were unintentionally wreaking havoc on the environment.

Facing this conundrum, Rudolf, ever the wily sleigh navigator, sought a compromise that would protect the environment and keep his sleigh games soaring. Inspired by the wisdom of Santa, who always checked his list twice, Rudolf introduced a Reindeer Environmental Assurance Program. Rudolf proposed that each reindeer, including himself, would contribute to a fund ensuring the North Pole’s ecosystem’s well-being. Thus if their frolics caused accidental environmental chaos again, the fund would step in, covering restoration and mitigation costs. This proposal aimed to internalize the risk, holding reindeer accountable and safeguarding the public and environment.

The North Pole Water Commission, instead of playing the Scrooge, jingled their bells in approval. Rudolf’s innovative proposal turned the lawsuit into a collaborative effort to protect the North Pole’s precious ecosystem. The red-nosed reindeer, renowned for lighting the way on Christmas Eve, had now brightened the path to a sustainable future, proving that even in legal challenges, a little holiday magic and environmental responsibility could lead to a merry compromise.

Adapted from: Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer, by Robert L. May.

Based on: Börk, K., K. Hirokawa. 2023. Reallocating Environmental Risk. California WaterBlog.

I’m Dreaming of a Restored Estuary

I’m dreaming of an estuary, so vast and grand,

Where changes unfold like shifting sand.

These estuaries altered, a scientific quest,

Monitoring trends, an ongoing test.

Since the ’50s, surveys sailed the stream,

Tracking fish abundance, like a hopeful dream.

From the year 1980 to 2017’s serene,

A modeling mosaic, a scientific scene.

In the Central and South Delta, a decline so deep,

Yet in Suisun Marsh, the species we keep.

Detection probabilities, a map we unfold,

A story of pelagic fish, both young and old.

Striped bass and smelt, once abundant and free,

Now face declines in this watery spree.

Threadfin and American shad fluctuate in the flow,

Though less a decline, still a tale of woe.

Adapted from: White Christmas, by Bing Crosby.

Based on: Stompe, D.K., Moyle, P.B., Oken, K.L., Hobbs, J.A. and Durand, J.R., 2023. A Spatiotemporal History of Key Pelagic Fish Species in the San Francisco Estuary, CA. Estuaries and Coasts, 46(4): 1067-1082.

Functional Flows are Coming to Town

You better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, I’m telling you why – rivers worldwide are under stress, and this elf’s gotta confess. Anthropogenic pressures are the foe, native aquatic species facing woe. Water managers in a bind, ecological resilience they need to find. In this uncertain climate swirl, environmental flows, oh, they’re our pearl!

Functional flows, the key to cheer, restoring hydrologic joy year after year. Geomorphic complexity, we’re on a quest, adapting rivers, giving them their best. An environmental water budget in hand, adaptively managing, oh so grand. Climate changing, the world transforming, but with dynamic optimization, we keep performing.

This elf’s working hard, day and night, implementing a functional flows delight. Real-time recommendations, oh so sweet, based on monthly forecasts, can’t be beat. Focusing on flow functionality, our guide, enhancing river resilience, the elf pride. So, be kind to the river, spread the news around town, let’s keep it thriving, sustain its hydrology!

Adapted from: Santa Claus is Coming to Town, by J. Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie.

Based on: Yarnell, S., Murdoch, L., Bellido-Leiva, F., Peek, R. and Lund, J., 2024. Flow management through a resilience lens: Allocation of an environmental water budget using the Functional Flows Adaptive Implementation Model. In Resilience and Riverine Landscapes (pp. 469-490).

Image Credits:

– How the Grinch Saved the Creek. The Grinch and his ever-loyal companion, Max the Sacramento Tule Perch. Grinch image by Dr. Seuss, fish image by prickly_scuplin/iNat, Christmas Elements by rawpixel on Freepik. Photoshop by Sophie Sanchez.

– A Charlie Brown Christmas. Snoopy reads all about the CALVIN Model. Snoopy image by Charles M. Schulz, Christmas Elements by rawpixel on Freepik. Photoshop by Sophie Sanchez.

– Twas the Night Before Christmas. Copepods & Cladocera gather ‘round the Christmas tree. Zooplankton images by Jan Hamrsky, Christmas Elements by rawpixel on Freepik. Photoshop by Sophie Sanchez.

– Have Yourself a Merry Sturgeon Study. Have Yourself a Merry Sturgeon Study! Sturgeon image by Joel Sartore, Christmas Elements by rawpixel on Freepik. Photoshop by Sophie Sanchez.

– Rudolf the Red-Nose Reindeer Navigates North Pole Water Laws. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Chinook. Fish image by Pacific Northwest National Library on Flickr, Christmas Elements by rawpixel on Freepik. Photoshop by Sophie Sanchez.

– I’m Dreaming of a Restored Estuary. American Shad, Delta Smelt, and Striped Bass make great stocking stuffers! Fishes image by Interagency Ecological Program, Christmas Elements by rawpixel on Freepik. Photoshop by Sophie Sanchez.

– Functional Flows are Coming to Town. Functional Flows are Comin’ to Town! Wave element by macrovector on Freepik, Christmas Elements by rawpixel on Freepik. Photoshop by Sophie Sanchez.

Christine A. Parisek is a Ph.D. Candidate in the Graduate Group in Ecology at the University of California Davis and a Science Communications Fellow at the Center for Watershed Sciences. Sophie R. Sanchez is a Junior Specialist at the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California Davis.