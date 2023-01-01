California WaterBlog: 2022 In Review

By Christine Parisek

The California WaterBlog is completing its 11th year. As we enter 2023, we take a moment to to thank our many readers, partners, authors, and friends. The California WaterBlog’s central mission is to provide stimulating ideas and commentary on critical challenges of water issues, resource management, and ecosystem restoration, in a digestible form.

Figure 1. Word Cloud displaying frequent

themes in 2022 WaterBlog titles.

In 2022, California WaterBlog published 49 blogs. This year, 64 unique authors contributed to California WaterBlog (an increase from last year), and on July 10th we surpassed our 500th blog post! The blog currently reaches readers in 74 countries worldwide with almost 14,000 subscribers and over 103,000 visitors this year. As usual, blog posts covered a breadth of themes, including Watershed outreach, the recent mass local die-off of white sturgeon, effect of drought on California’s intermittent streams, thiamine deficiency in salmon, native fishes and reservoirs, and being patient and persistent with nature.

Especially popular topics included California’s drought status and drinking water systems, environmental water rights, what to do when shift happens, a conservation bill you’ve never heard of [that] may be the most important in a generation (the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act), an exposé on the silent extinction of freshwater mussels, and farmer-researcher team science initiatives. We hope you continue enjoying CaliforniaWaterBlog and that the list below helps if you missed any blogposts.

Christine Parisek is a PhD candidate in the Graduate Group in Ecology at UC Davis and a science communications fellow at the Center for Watershed Sciences.

Table 1 (Further Reading). Top 17 blog posts in 2022, as ranked by “View” statistics.