2023 WaterBlog “Wrapped”

Posted on December 31, 2023 by Christine Parisek

by Christine A. Parisek

The wait is over. Your 2023 WaterBlog Wrapped is here.

As we wrap up our 12th year, and 2023, we thank all our readers, partners, authors, and friends who have supported the Center for Watershed Sciences and CaliforniaWaterBlog. CaliforniaWaterBlog’s mission is to provide thought-provoking and useful (at least interesting) commentary and ideas on California’s freshwater and estuarine resources. We tailor the blog to a broad audience – scientists, non-scientists, policymakers, journalists, and members of the public – with diverse interest in water, and we wholeheartedly thank you for being part of our Center for Watershed Sciences and CaliforniaWaterBlog community! 

Today’s blog post, with figures inspired by the annual “Spotify Wrapped” music app campaign, explores the blog’s past year, with some numbers, and shares some blog posts that made waves in 2023 (measured by total unique views).

The CaliforniaWaterBlog had a noteworthy readership spike in 2023. The blog accumulated over 300,000 total unique views and hosted ~220,000 visitors. This surge was a 1.5 fold increase from 2021 and 1.9 fold increase from 2022. Over 14,000 individuals now subscribe. The blog continued to engage interest from readers in every USA state in most weeks, and extended as far as 183 countries globally; this underscores the value and global relevance of seeking out solutions to California-esque water problems. The blog overall has had over 2 million views and 1 million visitors since 2011.

Individual blog posts typically reached ~1,500-4,000 total unique views, although sometimes posts soar to higher views (e.g., 10-100K; Table 1); this is particularly true of special-topic posts that were timely and relevant, or posts that had higher than usual social media traction.

In 2023, 64 authors contributed to the CaliforniaWaterBlog to create a total of 51 blog posts (cumulatively, 93,800 words!). Topics in 2023 were diverse, from the return of Lake Tulare and California’s alpine lakes to freshwater mussels and how they are impacted by wildfire; from ecological debts and imperiled wetlands to lessons in sturgeon management; from the 2023 drought and floods and dam and reservoir management to California’s little-known deep sea fishes and water ideas that deserve more attention. Some themes consistently resonated with readers, such as blogs on drought, floods, fish management, and reservoirs. 

Here are CaliforniaWaterBlog’s 2023 reader favorites! Which blog posts were your personal favorites? Drop us a note in the comments!

Trends in total unique blog post views (log scale) per post per month in 2023.

Table 1. Top 20 CaliforniaWaterBlog posts of 2023, determined by total unique views.

DateTitleTotal Unique Views
4/16Lake Tulare (and its fishes) shall rise again, by Peter B. Moyle108,347
5/07Tulare Basin and Lake – 2023 and their future, by Jay Lund12,006
3/19The rapid invasion of Mississippi silverside in California, by Peter B. Moyle10,822
11/26California’s Amazing Terminal Lakes, by Peter B. Moyle10,157
2/05Resistance is Futile – Agriculture is Key to Fixing Lower Colorado River Water Shortages, by Jay Lund, Josué Medellin-Azuara8,770
11/12Crawdads: Naturalized Californians, by Peter B. Moyle6,257
6/04Water Wasted to the Sea?, by James E. Cloern, Jane Kay, Wim Kimmerer, Jeffrey Mount, Peter B. Moyle, Anke Müeller-Solger4,346
7/08Putah Creek’s rebirth: a model for reconciling other degraded streams?, by Emily Jacinto, Nann A. Fangue, Dennis E. Cocherell, Joseph D. Kiernan, Peter B. Moyle, Andrew L. Rypel3,115
5/14Monster Fish: Lessons for Sturgeon Management in California, by Peter B. Moyle, Andrew L. Rypel2,921
1/22Is the Drought Over? Reflections on California’s Recent Flood-Drought Combo, by Andrew L. Rypel, Jay Lund, Carson Jeffres2,919
4/09Perspectives on DairyMAR, by Thomas Harter, Helen Dahlke2,723
3/05Hiding in plain sight: newly described freshwater fishes from the Los Angeles area and elsewhere in California, by Peter B. Moyle, Nicholas Buckmaster, Yingxin Su2,448
8/06A “Peak” into California’s Alpine Lakes and their Food Webs, by Christine A. Parisek2,391
4/30Hatcheries alone cannot save species and fisheries, by Andrew L. Rypel,  Peter B. Moyle2,260
3/26This Drought is Dead: Long Live the Drought, by Jay Lund, Andrew L. Rypel2,088
12/10California water ideas that deserve more attention, by Peter B. Moyle, Karrigan Börk, Christine A. Parisek, Fabian A. Bombardelli, Jay Lund, Andrew L. Rypel1,945
5/28What’s the dam problem with deadbeat dams?, by Andrew L. Rypel, Christine A. Parisek, Jay Lund, Ann Willis, Peter B. Moyle, Sarah Yarnell, Karrigan Börk1,816
4/22The Banality of Floods (and Droughts). by Jay Lund1,768
6/11Facing the Dragon: California’s Nasty Ecological Debts, by Andrew L. Rypel1,758
2/12Green Sturgeon in California: Hidden Lives Revealed From Long-Term Tracking, by Scott F. Colborne, Lawrence W. Sheppard, Daniel R. O‚ÄôDonnell, Daniel C. Reuman, Jonathan A. Walter, Gabriel P. Singer, John T. Kelly, Michael J. Thomas, Andrew L. Rypel1,720

Table 2. All CaliforniaWaterBlog posts of 2023.

DateTitleAuthors
1/01California WaterBlog: 2022 In ReviewChristine A. Parisek
1/08Drought and the Colorado River: Localizing Water in Los AngelesErik Porse, Stephanie Pincetl
1/15Nature’s gift to nature in early winter stormsJeffrey Mount, Peter B. Moyle, Andrew L. Rypel, Carson Jeffres
1/22Is the Drought Over? Reflections on California’s Recent Flood-Drought ComboAndrew L. Rypel, Jay Lund, Carson Jeffres
1/29DNA Unveils New Freshwater Fish Species in CaliforniaPeter B. Moyle, Matthew A. Campbell
2/05Resistance is Futile – Agriculture is Key to Fixing Lower Colorado River Water ShortagesJay Lund, Josué Medellin-Azuara
2/12Green Sturgeon in California: Hidden Lives Revealed From Long-Term TrackingScott F. Colborne, Lawrence W. Sheppard, Daniel R. O’Donnell, Daniel C. Reuman, Jonathan A. Walter, Gabriel P. Singer, John T. Kelly, Michael J. Thomas, Andrew L. Rypel
2/19A Guide for New California Water WonksJay Lund
2/26Will more wildfire and precipitation extremes mussel-out California’s freshwater streams?Andrew J. Lawrence, Andrew L. Rypel
3/05Hiding in plain sight: newly described freshwater fishes from the Los Angeles area and elsewhere in CaliforniaPeter B. Moyle, Nicholas Buckmaster, Yingxin Su
3/12Explaining water units to real people (who like basketball)Jay Lund
3/19The rapid invasion of Mississippi silverside in CaliforniaPeter B. Moyle
3/26This Drought is Dead – Long Live the DroughtJay Lund, Andrew L. Rypel
4/01New methods emerging for water management in CaliforniaGhost Writer
4/09Perspectives on DairyMARThomas Harter, Helen Dahlke
4/16Lake Tulare (and its fishes) shall rise againPeter B. Moyle
4/22The Banality of Floods (and Droughts)Jay Lund
4/30Hatcheries alone cannot save species and fisheriesAndrew L. Rypel,  Peter B. Moyle
5/07Tulare Basin and Lake – 2023 and their futureJay Lund
5/14Monster Fish: Lessons for Sturgeon Management in CaliforniaPeter B. Moyle, Andrew L. Rypel
5/21Whiplash Again! – Learning from Wet (and Dry) YearsJay Lund, Deirdre Des Jardins, Kathy Schaefer
5/28What’s the dam problem with deadbeat dams?Andrew L. Rypel, Christine A. Parisek, Jay Lund, Ann Willis, Peter B. Moyle, Sarah Yarnell, Karrigan Börk
6/04Water Wasted to the Sea?James E. Cloern, Jane Kay, Wim Kimmerer, Jeffrey Mount, Peter B. Moyle, Anke Müeller-Solger
6/11Facing the Dragon: California’s Nasty Ecological DebtsAndrew L. Rypel
6/18Endangered Freshwater Fishes: Does California Lead the World?Peter B. Moyle, Robert A. Leidy
6/25Can Sacramento Valley reservoirs adapt to flooding with a warmer climate?Jay Lund, Ann Willis
7/08Putah Creek’s rebirth: a model for reconciling other degraded streams?Emily Jacinto, Nann A. Fangue, Dennis E. Cocherell, Joseph D. Kiernan, Peter B. Moyle, Andrew L. Rypel
7/16Hidden links between aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems: part 1 –  Sierra Nevada lakesNicholas Wright
7/23Marsh on the move: bringing environmental education into the classroomJosie Storm, Christine A. Parisek, Brian Williamshen, Caroline Newell, Sarah Yarnell, Kim Luke, Jake Shab, Erin Tracy
7/30Living with Extreme Floods in CaliforniaPeter Moyle, Jay Lund, Andrew L. Rypel, Carson Jeffres, Nicholas Pinter
8/06A “Peak” into California’s Alpine Lakes and their Food WebsChristine A. Parisek
8/13Hidden links between aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems: part 2 – Sacramento RiverNicholas Wright
8/20Shell-shocking Details About Freshwater Mussel ReproductionAndrew L. Rypel, Miranda Bell Tilcock, Christine A. Parisek
8/27Portfolio Solutions for Water – Flood ManagementJay Lund
9/03Wetlands on the EdgeAndrew L. Rypel
9/10Hidden links between aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems: part 3 – Eel RiverNicholas Wright
9/17Future Ancestors of Freshwater Fishes in CaliforniaPeter Moyle
9/24Evolution of Drought Response and Resilience in California’s CitiesErik Porse
10/01The myth of normal river flow: Drought, floods, and management of California’s riversJulie Zimmerman, Jennifer Carah, Kirk Klausmeyer, Bronwen Stanford, Monty Schmitt, Mia Van Docto, Mary Ann King, Matt Clifford
10/08Happy New Water Year 2024! – from 2023’s wild ride to the wilderness of 2024Jay Lund
10/15Strategic Decision Making for Dam Removal PlanningSuman Jumani, Ted Grantham, Lucy Andrews, Jeanette Howard
10/22California Enacts Major Water Law Reform Legislation – But More Changes Are NeededRichard M. Frank
10/29Dispatches From the Deep PacificSophie R. Sanchez, Christine A. Parisek, Andrew L. Rypel
11/05Reallocating Environmental RiskKarrigan Börk, Keith Hirokawa
11/12Crawdads: Naturalized CaliforniansPeter Moyle
11/19Schooling Fish: Behind the Scenes of Putah Creek Fish SamplingChristine A. Parisek, Peter B. Moyle, Joshua Porter, Andrew L. Rypel
11/26California’s Amazing Terminal LakesPeter B. Moyle
12/03Retirement – an optimal stopping problemJay Lund
12/10California water ideas that deserve more attentionPeter B. Moyle, Karrigan Börk, Christine A. Parisek, Fabian A. Bombardelli, Jay Lund, Andrew L. Rypel
12/17Science seen from different perspectivesJay Lund
12/24How the Grinch Saved the Creek: A Collection of California Water FablesGhost Writer

Christine A. Parisek is a Ph.D. Candidate in the Graduate Group in Ecology at the University of California Davis and a Science Communications Fellow at the Center for Watershed Sciences.

About Christine Parisek

Christine A. Parisek is a Ph.D. candidate in the Graduate Group in Ecology at UC Davis and a science communications fellow at the Center for Watershed Sciences. Website: caparisek.github.io
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply