The vortex of executive activity

by Jay Lund
The graphic below seems to apply to any bureaucracy, with larger bureaucracies showing this tendency more strongly. In this vortex conception of management, one can often make more progress from the periphery than from the center of power.
The center spins rapidly, always changing directions, but moving little in space. Those in the periphery can go a greater distance. Being in the center is more exciting and prestigious, but not necessarily more productive.
This analogy came to me while working in the Washington, DC area, where I encountered an abundance of very smart hard-working people, who seemed to accomplish little due to opposition from a high density of very smart hard-working people.
Almost all innovations in water and water management come from the periphery.
This graphic is very straightforward, but I’d like to suggest that the executive center has the ability to move the mass of the “storm of progress”. The key is if the executive center actually has a mechanism for feedback from the bureaucratic periphery, i.e. are those that are actually doing work ever really consulted and informed on the final landfall point?
This concept is also why so many leadership courses focus on communication, recognizing it is a two-way street. The periphery should be moving along the course the center charts out, but the center can lay in a much more effective course if it actively engages the periphery.
Honestly, I love watching various Star Trek series, and find that most of the “captains” actually do a good job about being inclusive in creating a starship culture focused on supporting this communication. I wish more executives would sometimes pause and ask “What would Captain Picard or Captain Pike do?”