Looking for a new challenge? – Retrain as a Delta Smelt

Help restore one of California’s most endangered species while supporting California’s water supplies in a time of drought.

The Federal government is beginning a program for the unemployed to retrain as much-needed Delta Smelt. Following a two-day course, candidates will learn to:

Seek out turbid waters

Spawn in sand at secret locations

Surf the tides

Make themselves present for counting in mid-water trawls

Major California water projects and water users are preparing to hire successful graduates for 1-2 year non-renewable contracts. Minimum qualifications:

Must be shorter than three inches

Swim poorly

Smell slightly of cucumber

Be translucent

Occupational risks include:

Consumption by bass

Entrainment by pumps

Getting lost in Delta channels

Relocation to Southern California

As an endangered species, actual employment conditions will likely comply with State social distancing requirements.

For information, please contact: cygnusjobs-4-u.net